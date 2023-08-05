ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After 48 hours of striking, Rochester Regional nurses are returning back to work.

Hundreds of union nurses walked out of Rochester General Hospital at 7 a.m. Thursday, citing concerns over safety, salary and more.

During the strike, the hospital contracted replacement nurses to make sure operations ran as smoothly as possible.

Rochester Regional Health reported no out-of-the-ordinary disruption from the current union nurses' strike. The health system said it also experienced no unusual levels of cancellations or rescheduling.

RRH says nearly half the union nurses scheduled to work on Thursday reported to Rochester General Hospital for their shifts. That statement can be read here. The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals, however, is challenging that assertion.

Even though the strike has ended, officials from Rochester Regional Health and the nurses’ union are looking to schedule more dates for contract negotiations