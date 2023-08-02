The president of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says negotiations are off the table for now and that nurses will be striking on Thursday.

Carmen Camelio says the union gave management a comprehensive proposal, but management did not want to bargain over it.

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, nearly 900 Rochester Regional Health nurses plan to go on strike for 48 hours, citing concerns over safety, salary and mire.

RRH said in a statement that it does not anticipate any interruption to planned procedures and appointments in the next few days: “Negotiations between Rochester Regional Health (RRH) and the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) have ended for the day. We are disappointed we were not able to make more progress and avoid a strike that RUNAP has scheduled to begin Thursday morning. Rochester General Hospital (RGH) is fully prepared to care for our community-patients can keep all planned procedures and appointments over the coming days, and the Emergency Department (ED) will remain open 24/7“

Earlier this week, the hospital system said nurses will be brought in during the work stoppage.