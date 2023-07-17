A new report from the American Heart Association says research shows the health risks of e-cigarettes, but more studies are needed to investigate the long-term effects of their use on the cardiovascular, pulmonary and circulatory systems.

One researcher in the scientific statement emphasized the potential dangers of the unknown chemicals present in e-cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes deliver numerous substances into the body that are potentially harmful, including chemicals and other compounds that are likely not known to or understood by the user," said Dr. Jason J. Rose, the chair of the scientific statement writing committee. Rose is an associate professor of medicine and associate dean of innovation and physician science development at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"There is research indicating that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are associated with acute changes in several hemodynamic measures, including increases in blood pressure and heart rate," he added.

The CDC says that "the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults," and state and local officials have accused companies of targeting teens with attractive flavors.

"Young people often become attracted to the flavors available in these products and can develop nicotine dependence from e-cigarette use," Rose said. "There is significant concern about young people assuming e-cigarettes are not harmful because they are widely available and marketed to an age group that includes many people who have never used any tobacco products."

"What is equally concerning is that studies show that some youth who use e-cigarettes go on to use other tobacco products, and there is also a correlation between e-cigarette use and substance use disorders," he added.

Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, the AHA's deputy chief science and medical officer and co-director of the Association's Tobacco Center of Regulatory Science, says e-cigarettes sellers have deceived consumers about their benefits.

"E-cigarette companies have suggested that their products are a way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes. There is no strong evidence to support this beyond any short-term benefits," Robertson said.

"The lack of long-term scientific safety data on e-cigarette use, along with the potential for the addiction to e-cigarette products seen among youth, are among the reasons the American Heart Association does not recommend e-cigarette use for cessation efforts," she added.

The study released Monday notes "the long-term risks of using e-cigarettes are unknown, but if the risks of chronic use are like combustible cigarettes, or even if the risks are reduced but still present, we may not observe them for decades."

It also highlighted a recent analysis of the National Institutes of Health’s adult Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study, which linked the usage of e-cigarettes to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

The American Heart Association’s writing committee also highlighted the importance of the clinical diagnosis of "e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury" (EVALI). The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially identified EVALI as a medical condition in 2019, following approximately 2,800 hospitalizations of e-cigarette users in less than a year.

Rose says that because e-cigarettes have been around for only 15 years, the U.S. needs more knowledge about the long-term health impacts of e-cigarettes. Therefore, we must depend on shorter-term studies, molecular experiments and animal research to determine the real risk of using e-cigarettes.

"It is necessary for us to expand this type of research since the adoption of e-cigarettes has grown exponentially, especially in young people, many of whom may have never used combustible cigarettes," he added.