Sauna and sweat therapy has become increasingly popular among health enthusiasts for detoxification and relaxation. According to Healthline, research suggests that regular sauna use may improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and even boost mental health.

While there are potential health benefits, there could also be some risks associated with sauna use. Dr. Ashish Sharma, an internal medicine physician and hospitalist at Yuma Regional Medical Center, says saunas can cause people to become overheated. A prolonged session could also cause dehydration and even heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Despite that, the trend is growing, and many spas and health centers are now offering sauna therapy sessions, making them more accessible to the general public. One such spa is Amor Sanas in Rochester, which has been around since October.

The owner, Damaris Pinedo, worked as a pathologist for nine years, where it was her job was to check patients for cancer. She opened the spa to help people relax, de-stress and reconnect with themselves.

"We have a bunch of different healing modalities, and the infrared sauna is one of my favorite ones," Pinedo said. "The infrared heat penetrating zipper that helps with reducing inflammation and blood flow or lowering cholesterol — and also with blood pressure. We also offer cold therapy. We have a cold punch tub. A lot of athletes are more familiar with things. They've had to do it at some point. It helps with recovery, which is fantastic. It helps reduce inflammation. It helps with headaches. If people are super anxious as well. It's great because it stimulates your vagus nerve."

For those who would like to take advantage of sauna therapy, it is recommended to check with your doctor before doing so.