LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Some frozen fruit sold at Southland markets is being recalled because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, is recalling Simply Nature frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product being recalled at Trader Joe’s is called Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months, according to the FDA. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, an infection can progress to liver failure.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.