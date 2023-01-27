Three of Catholic Health's Home & Community Based Care sites have been named on a list of best nursing homes in the country for 2022-2023.

When it comes to long-term care, Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV and Father Baker Manor were named based on their ability to care for residents who need daily assistance with medical and non-medical needs.

For short-term rehabilitation, the McAuley Residence made the list for its quality of post-acute care for patients recovering after being hospitalized for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or other conditions.

“When families are deciding where their loved ones should receive care after hospitalization, it is extremely important for them to know which nursing homes are ranked as Best Nursing Homes,” said Tom Gleason, senior vice president for Home & Community Based Care. “We are extremely proud of our team at all three sites who helped us achieve this national recognition and who provide the highest quality care to our patients and long-term residents.”

The ratings evaluate more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. Among those, only 16% of the facilities earn U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Home rating.