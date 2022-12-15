HENRIETTA, N.Y. — New technology at the UR Medicine Orthopedics Surgery Center in Henrietta is delivering service like never before.
A Clean Cube operating room made of assembled glass walls saves cost and time. It's an alternative to building an operating room from scratch.
Automated disinfectant and air control systems create what URMC calls a sterile force field of air around the surgery patient.
The prefabricated operating room can be snapped together quickly or brought to a construction site in its final form and slotted into an OR shell space.
URMC says this one is the first ever installed in a medical center.
The UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.