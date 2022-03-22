ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester brewer hopes to use beer to help save help lives. It’s an effort to start a real conversation, through beer, about mental health and suicide prevention.

In business, it takes something special to stand out. Heroes Brewing Company opened in Rochester in early 2021. Each beer brewed there is attached to a cause.

"Beer’s the most social beverage in the world," said Heroes co-founder Greg Fagan.

The latest brew release is close to Fagan’s heart.

"This one I think is probably one of the most substantial or significant beers that we've done," said Fagan. "Because it's about checking in on our friends and making sure they're okay."

#Realconvo is not only the latest beer to hit the shelves. It’s the latest campaign by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to get people talking about mental health.

"I think it's not talked about enough, mental health or let alone suicide itself," said Fagan. "Most of us have either experienced it with our own families, or we know somebody who has."

Tracy Burkovich knows what it’s like. She lost her brother Tim to suicide in 2007.

"The people that were closest with him didn’t even know,” said Burkovich. "Knowing what I know now, I would have not left his side. And I would have asked him that question. Are you thinking about killing yourself?"

It’s a question she might have also asked her father, Alan. Aside from grief, the family suspects Alan was in the early stages of dementia. He died by suicide in 2010.

"We think that was kind of, his strength was there to a point and then, kind of, I can't do this anymore," she said.

Tracy and her husband are fans of local breweries. She is also a big supporter of the #Realconvo campaign.

"If you can get your caring across to your friend who's suffering," said Burkovich. "That's all that matters."

Those are conversations Burkovich has had countless times now. She often shares the suicide prevention hotline number that’s programmed into her phone, so other families might not need to experience the grief hers has.

"The way they died doesn't necessarily represent their life and the way they lived," she said. "And I know my brother and my dad laughed a lot. They had a lot of good times."

"It's one of those things that, if you're talking to your buddy and he says he's fine, he's probably not fine," said Fagan.

One dollar from every four pack sold by Heroes goes to the cause the beers represent. #Realconvo proceeds will benefit AFSP. Fagen hopes the campaign will start those important conversations.

"I’ve suffered with depression my whole life too, and I've had those thoughts," he said. "And it's hard to think about getting help when you're in a hole."

Discussions over a beer, wine, coffee, water — whatever — that could save a life.

"I think our friends need that now more than ever," said Fagan. "Just check in on everybody."