BUFFALO, N.Y. — As usual, this time of year gyms are busy with people rushing to shed those holiday pounds.

At Sweat 716, they have some advice on how you can reach those goals and stay the course throughout the rest of the year.

Sweat 716 sees an increase of about 200% right after the holidays and they say its important to make a schedule with your workouts so you're less likely to cancel.

The gym has been open for four years and owner MJ Karp says having a workout buddy is helpful so you can keep each other accountable. She also says it's best to listen to your body. Try to add fruits and vegetables to your meals instead of sticking to a strict diet.

And while it’s easy to get off track, don't beat yourself up because every day is a new day.

"If you mess up, take a day, regroup, start the next day," said Karp. "You don't have to wait for a brand new year or a new month to kind of have a fresh start."

With COVID-19 cases surging, the gym is of course keeping safety in mind. They offer on-demand at-home workouts and require all members to show proof of vaccination.