Nursing home workers at two facilities owned by the Grand Healthcare System in Buffalo and Rochester are celebrating their new union contract.

Employees at Buffalo Community Healthcare Center and the Rochester Community Nursing and Rehabilitation Center originally planned to picket for a new and improved contract. Their demands included safer staffing levels, plus better wages and benefits.

Before they could make it to the picket line, the bargaining committee says they had reached a new contract with the Grand Healthcare System.

"You guys made the sacrifices, especially during this pandemic, and up to now," said William English of the 1199 United Healthcare Workers. "You guys never wavered. You stood steadfast and were out here. You guys fought for a fair contract and that's what you got."

The exact details of the new contract have not yet been released.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the Grand Healthcare System for comment.