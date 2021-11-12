HAMBURG, N.Y. — The joys of motherhood are bountiful with every first step, laugh or word. But sometimes being a mother can just become too much.

A local woman created a space to help those with "mommy burnout."

Walking into her own business has been Kelly Dever’s dream for the last four years. That dream has finally become a reality. It’s a special day for Dever. It’s the open house for My Place Buffalo.

“Exciting ... hopeful. "I hope a lot of people will get the message...the message of what I’m trying to do,” Dever said.

Dever is getting the lounge ready for her potential clients — moms who need a break from the pressures of motherhood. Dever calls it "mommy burnout."

“I hope that a mom can get the understanding that our mental health is important and we need to talk about it and to take care of yourself first is the best way to take care of your family,” said Dever.

Dever is a mother of two herself and loves it. But when she first had her kids, she wasn’t prepared for how isolated a new mom could feel.

“People tend to prepare you for all the duties that come along with having babies, so I was prepared for that," she said. "I just wasn’t prepared for the people that drop out of your life.”

There are many women who have felt the isolation, anxiety and depression that can be associated with motherhood. Paige Marki, a local artist and vendor at My Place Buffalo’s open house, also experienced it.

“I lost myself completely," Marki said. "Definitely. When I had my son a year ago. Like I loved it, but at the same time, I’m an oil painter. I paint and I work in the arts and I physically and mentally could not handle doing my trade whatsoever."

Marki says it was even more difficult to deal with the burnout, because she had her baby during the pandemic. She and her fellow moms depended on the internet to connect at that time. She refers moms facing burnout to spaces of support, like My Place Buffalo.

“Having a physical space is just amazing," said Marki. "I can’t wait for this to be what it is, really.”

Dever transformed the third floor of 22 Main Street in Hamburg into a place of comfort. This is only the pilot. Dever has bigger plans for the future.

“The hope for the future is that we have a huge house and it’s full of self-care amenities, and we have lots of workshops and classes for moms to take advantage of," said Dever.

You can find out more about memberships for My Place Buffalo by clicking here.