WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Lola Mormino, 19, has been a fighter since birth. She has faced health issue after health issue, and each time doctors said she would not survive. She only got stronger.

Mormino's vision board also has allowed her to see through her plans to expand her fitness studio.

"When I'm sitting here, I see it in the corner of my eye so I can subconsciously think of what I'm going to have in two years," she said.

Mormino's drive comes from a deeper place because she was born with a two-and-a-half-pound tumor attached to her tailbone. It was the first of many that doctors would tell her parents she would not survive. As she grew up, she suffered from several other conditions and debilitating infections, including one that left her unable to walk.

It was then that Mormino decided enough was enough and took her health into her own hands.

"I just learned to walk again," she explained. "It was a really crazy experience. I actually surprised my dad and when he came home he was just a basket case and when I stood up he was just like what?"

Her father, Carmen Mormino, becomes emotional as he remembers each time that he and Mormino's mother watched her fight ailment after ailment.

"Lola's always been my hero. She's always amazed me but when she did this, and even sitting here now, it's like there's no words," Carmen Mormino said.

Lola Mormino said when she learned the connection between her mind and body, things started to change. Her doctor explained she was under so much pressure and stress that her body would just shut down.

She became engrossed in studying everything she could about health, from supplements to fitness and how to manage the stress that would often trigger her fainting. With therapy and working out, all of her remaining health ailments disappeared.

It is why Mormino decided she wanted to open a fitness studio and use her story as a testament to teach others what our bodies can do.

"Seeing how healthy my body is now, I can lift like crazy and do all these different exercises knowing that literally three years ago I was almost dead," she explained.

She said it is a miracle she wants to share with the world, starting with training her parents and a growing number of clients who have heard about the new teenage business owner.

Mormino plans to expand Lola's House to include meal prep and rest areas to stress the importance of physical and mental recovery to clients.

"Trying to suppress everything definitely backfires as I've learned many times," she said.

For more information about Mormino's story and her fitness studio, visit her website.