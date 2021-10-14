President Joe Biden said Thursday that his policies aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic are working but called on businesses and Americans to step up their efforts in the fight.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden said Thursday that his policies aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic are working but called on businesses and Americans to step up their efforts in the fight



The U.S. is on the downslope of its fourth coronavirus wave – the seven-day average for new infections as of Tuesday was 86,181, the lowest it has been since July 31



Biden credited his administration’s push for vaccine mandates, adding that the Labor Department will soon unveil rules requiring that companies employing at least 100 people ensure their workers are inoculated



Biden urged more companies to implement vaccine mandate, parents to get their children vaccinated when they become eligible and the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves

“Now's not the time to let up,” Biden said in a speech from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex. “We have a lot more to do. We're in a very critical period as you work to turn the corner on COVID-19.”

The U.S. is on the downslope of its fourth coronavirus wave. The seven-day average for new infections as of Tuesday was 86,181, the lowest it has been since July 31. Cases have declined 47% from the 161,711 cases recorded Sept. 1 — the peak of the latest surge.

Deaths, which were topping 1,800 a day a month ago, fell to a seven-day average of 1,252 on Tuesday, the fewest since Aug. 22. And hospitalizations are down 38% over the past six weeks.

Biden credited his administration’s push for vaccine mandates, adding that the Labor Department will soon unveil rules requiring that companies employing at least 100 people ensure their workers are inoculated.

He said it’s evident that vaccine mandates for federal workers and by private companies are working, but added that he believes the number of Americans who remained unvaccinated — about 66 million — is still too high.

“Let's be clear: Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us,” the president said. “That's why we continue to battle misinformation that's out there, and companies and communities are stepping up as well to combat the misinformation.”

Biden cited, as an example of countering false claims, that Southwest Airlines and the union representing its pilots spoke up this week in saying that the carrier’s vaccination requirements played no role in thousands of flight cancellations.

The president said school board members, religious leaders and doctors are also fighting misinformation and educating people about vaccines.

“All these efforts are going to help us continue moving the dial to eliminate this disease,” Biden said.

As of Wednesday, 57% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated, and 77% of those eligible — ages 12 and older — have received at least one shot.

The number of shots being administered is averaging about 738,000 a day over the past week, up 40% from early July. That, however, has been aided by the introduction of Pfizer booster shots. The number of Americans receiving their initial dose has fallen to 201,000 a day — the fewest since the days immediately after vaccines were authorized last December.

Biden urged more companies to implement vaccine mandates. He also called on parents to get their children vaccinated when they become eligible and for the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves.

“That's how we put this pandemic behind us and accelerate our economic recovery,” the president said. “We can do this.”

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet in the coming weeks to decide whether to approve Pfizer’s request to grant emergency use authorization for its vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old.

Regulators also are meeting this week to debate whether to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people ages 65 and older, younger adults with medical conditions that put them at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus at work.