WASHINGTON -- The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

What You Need To Know Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated



Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused confusion earlier this month by updating its guidance for the the fall and winter holidays and then taking down the page on its website



Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day; Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused confusion earlier this month by updating its guidance for the the fall and winter holidays and then taking down the page on its website. The agency said the page had included a "technical update" but did not "reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season." The CDC said that guidance would be released "soon."

The previous guidance fom the CDC said that “the safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.” The CDC also offered a list of suggestions for how to safely celebrate the holidays during the pandemic, including video chat parties with family and friends and outdoor parties with everyone distanced at least 6 feet apart.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.