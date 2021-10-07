Pifzer and BioNTech said Thursday they have asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency approval to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The companies announced last month that their vaccine is safe and generated "robust neutralizing antibody responses" in that age group. They formally submitted their data to the FDA on Sept. 28.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received emergency use authorization for people 16 and older in December and was given full FDA approval in August. The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in 12- to 15-year-olds since May.

It took the FDA about a month to approve the companies’ request to authorize the vaccine for ages 12 to 15. If the process follows a similar timeline, the shots could be available to children 5 to 11 by early November.

If approved, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be the first to be available to children under 12 in the U.S. and make more than 28 million additional Americans eligible to be protected from the virus.

Pfizer and BioNTech said the clinical trial has shown that the lower dosage of the vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds generates antibody levels just as strong as in teenagers and young adults after the second dose.

Side effects — such as fever, achiness or sore arms — were similar to those observed in people ages 16-25.

