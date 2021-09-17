The FDA’s independent panel on vaccines is meeting Friday to consider whether regulators should approve booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s meeting began at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and is scheduled to run until 3:45 p.m.

Pfizer said clinical trials found that the vaccine’s efficacy dropped roughly 6 percentage points every two months, the company said.

The vaccine maker also said its own analysis found that the rate of breakthrough cases — infections of fully vaccinated people — was higher among those who received their second dose at least eight months prior to July 1 compared to four months earlier. Pfizer said the analysis was performed in July and August, as the delta variant was raging.

In addition, the company cited real-world data from Israel showing that a third dose of its vaccine restores protection from infection to 95%. Israel began offering booster shots July 30.

The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, but booster shots require separate authorization. Boosters, however, are currently available in the U.S. to immunocompromised people.

The FDA committee’s recommendation is not binding but will inform the agency’s decision-making. A divided panel could complicate the agency's decision, and there is plenty of debate among the medical community about whether booster shots are necessary.

On Monday, the medical journal The Lancet published an opinion piece by an international group of scientists who argue that the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet.

The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.

The authors include two FDA officials — Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review Dr. Marion Gruber and her deputy, Dr. Philip Krause — who recently announced they will be stepping down this fall.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA’s vaccine committee, has indicated in media interviews that he believes it’s premature to offer boosters to the general population, citing, too, their continued effectiveness against severe disease.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general for the World Health Organization, has called for a moratorium on booster shots through the end of the year, saying they would contribute to vaccination inequity between wealthier and poorer countries.

President Joe Biden announced last month that the U.S. would start offering booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the week of Sept. 20 to people eight months after their initial vaccination was completed, pending approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some health experts have accused Biden of exerting pressure on regulators by announcing his booster plan before they were able to formally review the data.

Moderna submitted its application for booster approval Sept. 3. The FDA has not yet announced a meeting to discuss its request.

Scheduled to address the FDA committee Friday are CDC scientist Dr. Sara Oliver; British statistician Jonathan Sterne, who was one of the authors of the Lancet article; and Israeli officials.

The panel is comprised of independent scientific experts, infectious disease doctors and statisticians.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel is set to meet next week and, if the FDA green-lights the boosters, could make recommendations on to whom and when the extra doses should be administered.