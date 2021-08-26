The latest wave of the pandemic has crossed another disturbing threshold, as more than 100,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

Nearly 25,000 intensive care beds are now filled across the country, and pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 have topped 2,000 for the first time since August 2020



The states experiencing the most hospitalizations also largely have some of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates



The seven-day average for new infections in the U.S. as of Thursday was 150,521, also the most since Jan. 30

Florida and Texas together account for more than 31,000 of the current coronavirus hospitalizations.

In fact, every state in the South has a higher per-capita hospitalization rate than the national average. Florida leads the nation with 78 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, followed by Alabama (62), Mississippi (59) and Georgia (58).

The states experiencing the most hospitalizations also largely have some of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, which health officials have blamed, along with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, for the surge in infections this summer. Of the 18 states with the most people hospitalized per capita, only Florida has inoculated more than half its residents — and a handful have vaccinated less than 40%.

Meanwhile, the eight states with the lowest hospitalization rates have all vaccinated at least 55% of their populations — six are over 60%. Vermont has both the nation’s highest vaccination rate (68%) and lowest hospitalization rate (six per 100,000 people).

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week found that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

The seven-day average for new infections in the U.S. as of Thursday was 150,521, also the most since Jan. 30, according to The Post’s database.

But the number of daily deaths is a fraction of what it was in late January, a sign that the vaccine and advancements in treatment options are saving lives. The seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths is currently 1,135 — it was 3,146 on Jan. 30.