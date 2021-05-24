The United States is on the verge of hitting a couple of major COVID-19 vaccination milestones. Meanwhile, after a steady month of declines, the rate of inoculations has begun to tick upward again.

What You Need To Know The U.S. is about to surpass 50% of the population receiving at least one vaccination dose (49.2%), as well as half of all adults being fully vaccinated (49.6%), according to CDC data



Meanwhile, after a steady month of declines, the rate of inoculations has begun to tick upward again



Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia have had more than half their residents fully vaccinated



Nine states have exceeded 70% of adults who have received at least one vaccine dose

The country is about to surpass 50% of the population receiving at least one vaccination dose (49.2%), as well as half of all adults being fully vaccinated (49.6%), according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Sunday, the most recent day numbers are available.

Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia have had more than half their residents fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced a goal earlier this month of having 70% of all American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4. As of Sunday, that number stood at 61.3%, and nine states — Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont — have already exceeded 70%.

All told, 163.3 million Americans have been administered at least one dose, and 130 million are fully vaccinated.

“Those Americans who've been vaccinated are at much lower risk and have more of their lives back,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters Friday. “They're able to do most things mask-free and with less reason to socially distance. … The impact has been everything we could have hoped for, given the power of vaccines. Across the country, cases of COVID-19, serious illness and loss of life are all down dramatically from when we arrived.”

The seven-day average for new daily infections as of Saturday was 24,315 — the lowest it has been since June 15. For the first time since the early days of the pandemic, the seven-day average for daily deaths fell below 500 last week, although it stood at 510 Saturday.

The rate of vaccinations began to plunge last month, as supply outstripped demand. But the number of inoculations increased four consecutive days from May 15-18, the most recent days data are available.

The seven-day average for vaccinations as of May 18 was up to 1.7 million, which is still about half of its peak level of 3.3 million on April 11.

Government and health officials, as well as businesses, are continuing to look for new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

On Monday, a Biden administration initiative in partnership with Uber and Lyft offering free rides to and from vaccination sites got underway.

Ohio, New York and Maryland are entering vaccine recipients in million-dollar lotteries.

And United Airlines on Monday became the latest major company to incentivize customers to get their shots by launching a contest for its loyalty program members who upload proof of vaccination to win free flights, including a grand prize of free airfare for a year.

How’s your state doing? Here’s a look at the percentages of adults who are fully vaccinated in each state:

60% and above

Maine (62.9%)

Connecticut (62.8%)

Vermont (62.7%)

Massachusetts (61.4%)

Rhode Island (60.7%)

50%-59.9%

New Mexico (58.7%)

Hawaii (57.8%)

Maryland (57%)

Minnesota (56.6%)

New York (56%)

Washington (55%)

South Dakota (54.8%)

Colorado (54.6%)

Iowa (54.6%)

Wisconsin (54.5%)

Virginia (54.1%)

Nebraska (53.8%)

District of Columbia (53.5%)

Oregon (52.3%)

California (52.2%)

Pennsylvania (51.8%)

Delaware (51.4%)

Michigan (51%)

New Hampshire (50.3%)

Alaska (50.1%)

40%-49.9%

Ohio (49.4%)

Illinois (48.8%)

Kansas (48.7%)

Kentucky (47.8%)

Montana (46.8%)

North Dakota (46.5%)

Florida (46.2%)

Nevada (45.2%)

North Carolina (44.5%)

Texas (44.5%)

Arizona (44.4%)

Indiana (44.1%)

Oklahoma (43.2%)

Utah (43%)

Missouri (42.7%)

Idaho (42.6%)

South Carolina (41.3%)

West Virginia (41.3%)

Wyoming (40.2%)

39.9% and below

Georgia (39.7%)

Louisiana (39.5%)

Tennessee (39.3%)

Arkansas (38.9%)

Alabama (36.7%)

Mississippi (34.4%)