CVS and Target on Monday became the latest major retailers to change their mask policy in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement last week that fully vaccinated people can shed their face coverings in most circumstances.

Private business may still elect to require masks, which chains such as Home Depot, Whole Foods, Apple and Walgreens are still doing



Other retailers that have dropped mask mandates include Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco



Some states are not yet following the CDC’s lead, leaving restrictions in place for businesses and residents awhile longe

Target said it will no longer require masks in its stores except where local and state laws require them.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” the company said in a statement.

CVS Pharmacy said in a statement that effective Monday, "customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations."

"Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings, and employees are required to do so while at work," CVS added.

Meanwhile, Starbucks’ new policy, announced Friday, that makes masks optional for fully vaccinated customers took effect Monday.

On Thursday, the CDC announced it was easing its guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying it was no longer necessary to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings or socially distance. Exceptions where masks should still be worn include on public transportation, at hospitals, at prisons and at homeless shelters.

However, private business may still elect to require masks.

While retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco were quick to change their policies to reflect the CDC’s announcement, other chains are taking their time, with many saying their evaluating the new guidance. Home Depot, Whole Foods, Apple and Walgreens are among the companies that have not yet lifted their mask mandates, according to company statements, company websites and news reports.

Those retailers no longer requiring masks are allowing customers to use the honor system when it comes to their vaccination status.

Meanwhile, some states, including New York, New Jersey and California, are not yet following the CDC’s lead, leaving restrictions in place for businesses and residents awhile longer.

Here is a look at where some major retailers stood on masking as of Monday:

Masks no longer required at (except where local laws mandate them):

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Sprouts

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

CVS

Masks still required for now at: