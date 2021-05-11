Americans will soon be able to get free rides to and from tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccination sites under a partnership between the Biden administration and the ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft.

What You Need To Know Uber and Lyft will soon offer free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites through July 4 under a partnership with the Biden administration



President Joe Biden also will announce that some community colleges will host vaccination sites and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help fund states’ on-the-ground efforts to promote the vaccines



The actions, which come as vaccine demand in the U.S. is declining, are part of Biden’s goal of having 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4



Meanwhile Tuesday, McDonald’s announced it has partnered with the White House to help promote the vaccines

President Joe Biden will announce the initiative, which will launch in the next two weeks, during a bipartisan virtual meeting with governors Tuesday.

Biden also will announce that some community colleges will host vaccination sites and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help fund states’ on-the-ground efforts to promote the vaccines.

The actions, which come as vaccine demand in the U.S. is declining, are part of Biden’s goal of having 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4. Currently 58% of adults have been given at least one shot.

The free rides through Uber and Lyft will be available through July 4. The companies already had been offering free or discounted rides to vaccination sites in some circumstances, but now all such rides will be free. The companies will promote the program in their apps, where people will be able to select a vaccination site near them.

“By helping Americans get a free ride to a vaccination site, Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the President’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4th,” the White House said in a news release.

At high-enrollment community colleges, the Biden administration has established partnerships between the schools and retail pharmacies to provide on-campus vaccinations for students, staff and local communities.

And the White House is hoping additional funding to state, tribal and local governments will help with community outreach efforts, including through phone banking, door-to-door canvassing and pop-up vaccination sites in workplaces and churches.

Meanwhile Tuesday, McDonald’s announced it has partnered with the White House to help promote the vaccines. Beginning in July, the fast-food chain’s McCafé cups and McDelivery seal stickers will feature the “We Can Do This” campaign slogan, created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and direct customers to vaccines.gov, where they can find trusted, independent information on vaccines.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again,” Genna Gent, McDonald’s USA vice president for global public policy and government relations, said in a statement. “McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe.”