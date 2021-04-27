A Florida private school has made it clear that vaccinated faculty and staff are not welcome there.

What You Need To Know Centner Academy, a K-8 private school in Miami, said in emails to parents that employees should not get vaccinated, citing misinformation that vaccinated people may be transmitting something harmful to the unvaccinated



Leila Centner said faculty and staff should avoid getting vaccinated until further research is conducted and those who already gotten the shots will need to be kept away from students



Top medical experts say it's impossible for a person to transmit the vaccines to people they are near, and the FDA and CDC have deemed the vaccines authorized in the U.S. as safe and effective



The United Teachers of Dade union released a statement Monday saying it is “horrified” by what it called “unsafe conditions and labor violations” at Centner Academy

In a pair of emails sent to parents over the past week, one of the co-founders of Centner Academy, which operates two campuses in Miami, said employees at the K-8 school should not get vaccinated and those who already have will need to be kept away from students, according to multiple reports.

Leila Centner, who started the school with her husband, tried to justify the policy by citing misinformation that vaccinated people may be transmitting something harmful to unvaccinated people. One of her chief concerns, she said, was adverse effects on “reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children.”

Leila Centner offered no scientific evidence or authority to support the claims, and she acknowledged the information is “new and yet to be researched.”

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known,” Centner wrote in an email, per reports.

Top medical experts say it's impossible for a person to transmit the vaccines to people they are near. None of the three coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. have been linked to infertility, miscarriages or any female reproductive issues. And the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have deemed the vaccines safe and effective.

Leila Centner, whose Instagram account has been flagged several times for sharing false information about COVID-19 and vaccines, is urging employees to hold off on being vaccinated “until there is further research” done on its impact to the unvaccinated.

She is asking all employees to disclose their vaccination status in confidential forms. If they’ve already received the shot or plan to get it before the end of the school year, they will have to be separated from students. Those who choose to get vaccinated over the summer won’t be allowed to return unless more research is done and, even then, would not be guaranteed a job, The New York Times.

The United Teachers of Dade union, which does not represent teachers at the school, released a statement Monday saying it is “horrified” by what it called “unsafe conditions and labor violations” at Centner Academy.

“[T]hese schools not only teach misinformation and peddle propaganda, they punish teachers who try to protect themselves and their families,” the union said,

Dr. Aileen Marty, a physician and infectious disease specialist with Florida International University’s Wertheim College of Medicine, told the Miami Herald that she’s concerned the message coming from the school’s co-founder could have a ripple effect.

“If they believe it, and they then share this big lie, it has a horrific impact on our entire community,” Marty said.

Centner Academy did not immediately respond to an email from Spectrum News on Tuesday.

The website for the school, which has about 300 students and charges nearly $30,000 a year in tuition for its middle school, boasts that it offers “Medical Freedom from Mandated Vaccines.” In February, it had Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal anti-vaccine activist who’s been banned from Instagram for promoting misinformation, speak to students, according to reports.