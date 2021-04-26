STATEWIDE — For hundreds of Central Florida students, narcolepsy can severely impact their learning. But experts say many kids suffer from this medical condition without being diagnosed for it.

What You Need To Know Many sleep disorders go undiagnosed, says a doctor



It is estimated that 1 in 2,000 have narcolepsy



A doctor lists signs that your children should take a sleep study

Many K-12 students struggle with waking up for school. But for 19-year-old Alex Wright, it was nearly impossible.

“It’s absolutely horrible. It's just like I was always behind, I was always just trying to catch up,” Wright said.

Wright was diagnosed with narcolepsy — a sleep disorder that causes extreme daytime sleepiness — when she was in the third grade. A chronic sleep disorder that made it extremely difficult for her to wake up and stay awake in class.

“I would miss over half the school year pretty much every school year,” Wright said.

It was something many of her teachers did not understand.

“(They) would kind of treat me more harshly because they’re like ‘Oh well obviously you’re not trying. You don’t even show up.’ I wanted to go to school, you think I want to miss two weeks and not see my friends and be completely lost when I come back to the point where I’m in tears?” Wright said.

It is something pediatric sleep specialist Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi says hundreds of students in Central Florida deal with.

“It’s very likely that about one in 2,000 individuals have narcolepsy, and that’s actually considered a low ball on the estimate,” he said.

Ajayi says approximately 50% of children with narcolepsy end up failing in school because their condition goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years.

“It’s probably the biggest tragedy in narcolepsy … the fact that kids are being held back a school grade or more, when all they needed was someone to help them stay awake so they could learn, is really wrong,” Ajayi said.

He said if parents notice kids are having sleep issues it is worth an appointment.

And if teachers notice something, he hopes they speak up.

“That they bring that up to the parents, don’t bring it up from the point of view of ‘Hey your kid is inattentive or poorly focusing,’” Ajayi said.

Wright says it is worth having a student do a sleep study to find out if he or she has an issue and get medicated sooner rather than later.

Wright herself was hesitant to try certain meds for years until she got a dangerous wake-up call.

“I didn’t want to try it until I fell asleep at the wheel and crashed my car. The car flipped a couple times, and skidded into the concrete median of the highway,” she said.

Now on her current medication, she is working and taking classes at Eastern Florida State College.

“Without it, I would be a mess, like I’m finally able to hold a job and finally able to keep a regular schedule,” Wright said.

Ajayi says there are symptoms you can watch out for in your child to determine whether they should get a sleep study: