TORONTO — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is experiencing yet another hiccup.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a pause on AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person confirmed the recommendation on condition on anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement. It remains a recommendation and it is up to each of Canada's provinces to decide to follow it or not.

It was not immediately clear why that is being recommendedm but several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine over concerns it could cause blood clots have resumed administering it after the EU’s drug regulator said the vaccine was safe.

Canada is expected to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from the U.S. this week.

The vaccine is used widely in Britain, across the European continent and in other countries, but its rollout was troubled by inconsistent study reports about its effectiveness, and then more recently a scare about clots that had some countries temporarily pausing inoculations.

Italy, Germany and France were among the countries that temporarily stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month after at least 37 people who were vaccinated experienced blood clots, with at least four dying.

The countries resumed vaccinations after the European Medicines Agency, the E.U.'s medical regulator, declared the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be “safe and effective,” but it added that it "cannot rule out definitely a link" between blood clots and the shots.

AstraZeneca is expected to apply soon for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the U.S., but the drugmaker found itself in the middle of more controversy last week when U.S. officials accused the company of using outdated and potentially misleading trial data when it reported its vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

AstraZeneca acknowledged the numbers were from an interim analysis that ran through Feb. 17 and then released revised data showing 76% effectiveness.

An independent data and safety monitoring board will review AstraZeneca’s data before the Food and Drug Administration considers authorizing the vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.