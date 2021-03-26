While the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall in most states — or at least has plateaued at a rate far below this winter’s peak — Michigan stands out as one state that is experiencing an alarming rise in infections.

And the state is seeing a surge in hospitalizations among a surprising group — younger adults — an industry trade group said this week.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average for new daily cases in Michigan as of Wednesday was 3,753 — more than three times higher than a month earlier, when the number was 1,214.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association released a report Wednesday saying that COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing at a concerning rate for unvaccinated adults, who tend to be younger because the country has prioritized older, high-risk people. From March 1 through Tuesday, hospitalizations for people 40 to 49 years old had increased by 800%, the group said. Hospitalizations for those in their 30s were up 633%.

“Failing to follow proven preventive measures is not only dangerous to our health but hurts our economy and delays when in-person activities such as returning to work can occur with minimal restrictions,”said Brian Peters, the organization’s CEO. “It will still take a few more months to vaccinate everyone, which is why we have to do everything in our power to slow the current growth. While you wait your turn for your safe and effective vaccine, mask up, practice social distancing and wash your hands.”

The state had 5,172 new cases Wednesday, its highest total since Jan. 4.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology for Beaumont Health, told the Detroit Free Press he believes the soaring number of cases is largely due to a "relaxing of some of the restrictions; it's people gathering more amongst one another; and it's also the presence of these variants.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at an event Thursday that "it's a stark reminder that this virus is still very real. It can come roaring back if we drop our guard."

She said, however, she has no plans to roll back restrictions on sports, dining or other activities that have been relaxed in recent months.

According to the latest Michigan state data, hospital bed occupancy there was 77%. Twenty-one hospitals were reporting occupancy rates of 89% or higher.

During the pandemic, Michigan has recorded more than 712,000 coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths.

While the Great Lake State might be the worst example of cases climbing now, 16 states in all have seen increases of 10% of higher over the last month. The others are Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.