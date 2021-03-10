President Joe Biden will announce plans Wednesday to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt confirmed.

Biden said last week that the U.S. is on track to have enough doses to vaccinate every American adult by the end of May



The additional doses would be used to vaccinate children and, if necessary, serve as booster shots aimed at combating variants

Biden is expected to announce during a White House event Wednesday afternoon with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck that he is directing Health and Human Services officials to negotiate the details.

Biden announced last week that Merck is helping to produce Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to help speed up inoculations. Biden also said then that the U.S. is on track to have enough doses to vaccinate every American adult by the end of May.

Wednesday’s announcement won’t speed up that timeline. The additional doses would be used to vaccinate children and, if necessary, serve as booster shots aimed at combating variants. They could also be shared with allies overseas after all Americans who want the vaccine are protected.

The additional 100 million doses would be delivered during the second half of the year.

The Food and Drug Administration last month authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S. Unlike the two-shot vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

The Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people age 18 or older, while the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16 and up. Clinical vaccine trials are now underway for children.