Federal health officials cautioned Americans on Monday not to interpret news of declining COVID-19 numbers as a reason to grow complacent. They also made it clear they don’t agree with states that are relaxing safety measures on mask wearing and social distancing.

What You Need To Know Federal health officials cautioned Americans on Monday not to interpret news of declining COVID-19 numbers as a reason to grow complacent



They also made it clear they don’t agree with states that are relaxing safety measures on mask wearing and social distancing



Some states, meanwhile, have begun to roll back restrictions -- and Iowa has removed all mask requirements, gathering limits and restrictions on businesses



CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there have been 699 confirmed cases in 34 states of more highly contagious variants, 690 of them the strain first detected in Britain

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shared data showing that the number of new cases last week was down 20% from the previous week and that the number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions was down nearly 17%.

“Although hospital admissions and cases are consistently dropping, I’m asking everyone to please keep your guard up,” she said. “The proliferation of variants remains of great concern and is a threat that could reverse the recent positive trends we are seeing.”

Walensky noted that new cases and hospitalizations are still higher than they were during the summer’s peak.

She also said COVID-19 deaths had climbed 2.4% last week but attributed that increase to one state belatedly reporting 1,570 deaths that actually had occurred over several months.

As numbers improve, some states, including Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts, have begun to roll back restrictions. In Iowa on Sunday, Gov. Kim Reynolds removed all mask requirements, gathering limits and restrictions on businesses.

Walensky said she’s not a fan of states relaxing their rules right now.

“Given that we’re still over a hundred thousand cases a day, I would discourage any such activity, and I would say that we are still in the first hundred days [of the Biden administration] where we wanted certainly everybody masked for the first hundred days. I think we have yet to control this pandemic. We still have this emerging threat of variants.”

Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said the Biden administration understands “the pressure the governors are under” and is trying to collaborate with them and share data to help them understand why they should continue to follow “sensible public health measures.”

Walensky added that as long as any community spread is not controlled, it hampers efforts to safely reopen schools.

“The data from schools suggests there’s very little transmission that is happening within the schools, especially when there’s masking and social distancing occurring,” she said. “And where there is transmission in the schools, it’s because they’ve been brought in from the community and because there are breaches in masking and distancing. So if we want to get our schools opened ... safely and well, the best way to do that is to decrease the community spread.”

Walensky said there have been 699 confirmed cases in 34 states of more highly contagious variants, 690 of them the strain first detected in Britain. CDC modeling has projected that the U.K. variant could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, however, said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. are “quite effective” against the British variant.

He said the vaccines are less effective against the variant first found in South Africa, but “hopefully we will get the virus under much better control by the time there’s any indication that that might become dominant.”

Fauci said “the best defense to the evolution of variants” is for people to follow public health measures and to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

He addressed questions about whether just one dose of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be administered to as many people as possible. Fauci said that by the time a proper clinical trial would be performed on whether that strategy might be effective, the supply of vaccine available in the United States should be great enough to make the question moot.

Clinical studies showed the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective against COVID-19 when given 21 days apart; the Modern vaccine is 94.5% effective when administered 28 days apart.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson requested emergency use authorization for its single-shot vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness.