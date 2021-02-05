The United States experienced its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 5,078 Americans succumbed to COVID-19 Thursday, surpassing the country’s previous high for deaths of 4,466 set on Jan. 12.

It’s a reminder that, while many virus metrics are trending in a positive direction, the pandemic is continuing to devastate families at an alarming rate.

After the U.S. hit a record 300,000 new daily cases in early January, that number has remained under 200,000 for 19 consecutive days. On Thursday, 122,473 new confirmed cases were reported.

Hospitalizations have declined for 24 days in a row, down to 88,668 Thursday after peaking at more than 132,000.

But the daily death toll has continued to hover around its highest levels, regularly reaching or approaching 4,000.

In all, th U.S. has recorded nearly 26.7 million COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and over 455,000 related deaths.

As of Thursday, nearly 28 million Americans had received at least one dose of vaccines, while nearly 7 million others had received two doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday it will request emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine. Unlike the other two vaccines approved so far, by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s requires just one dose. It, however, is not as effective at preventing moderate to severe illness — 66% compared to around 95% for the others.

There are concerns from health experts that more highly contagious variants of the virus, such as the ones first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, will take hold in the United States. As of Thursday, at least 618 variants cases had been detected in 33 states, the CDC said.