The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for how football fans can tackle Super Bowl Sunday while limiting their odds of contracting COVID-19.

The CDC says the safest way to watch Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday is from your own home with only those who live in your household.

The public health agency issued a reminder that large gatherings, especially indoors, increase the risk of becoming infected or spreading the coronavirus. That includes watch parties as well as the game itself, which is limiting capacity at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to 25,000.

For those who choose to watch the game outside their homes, the CDC recommends that people:

Call the venue to ensure it has steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus



Follow signage at the venue to allow for social distancing

Arrive to the venue early to avoid crowding and congested areas

Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high-traffic times, such as halftime or after the game

Avoid chanting or cheering — clapping, stomping and artificial noisemakers are OK

Wear masks when not eating or drinking

Use touchless payment methods when available

Limit alcohol consumption, which may make people less likely to follow safety protocols

Minimize the time spent in a restaurant, bar or concession area

The CDC also discourages attending the Super Bowl if it means traveling from out of town. Airports, public transit and hotels may increase someone’s chances of spreading or getting COVID-19.

The agency suggests that anyone attending a Super Bowl party should bring their own food, drinks, plates and cups; use single-use options for condiments and salad dressing as well as disposable food containers; and avoid self-serve and buffet-style dining.

Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, the CDC notes.