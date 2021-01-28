Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm Tuesday on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

What You Need To Know Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm Tuesday went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired



About 20 employees were on their way back from a vaccination event when they got stranded, reportedly due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer ahead



The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

There was a jackknifed tractor-trailer ahead, and the health care workers suspected they could be stuck for hours, The New York Times reported.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

Most of the drivers laughed at the offer and politely declined, Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber told The Times.

“It was a strange conversation,” Weber said. “Imagine yourself stranded on the side of the road in a snowstorm and having someone walk up and say: ‘Hey. Would you like a shot in the arm?’”

All the doses, however, were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.