CLEVELAND — New Year, new me is what you'll often hear at the start of a new year.

But what happens when a global pandemic makes you rethink your gym membership?​

What You Need To Know Kimberly Archibald Russell owns My Village Yoga in Clevelan



Archibald Russell says people can search YouTube for workout videos to do at home



She also says people can check their local gyms for free virtual workout classes

Kimberly Archibald Russell, the owner of My Village Yoga in Cleveland, said now more than ever is the time to focus on yourself without breaking the bank.

"I think the self-care quotient is up like 100% for everyone and it can be things that aren't expensive because you can do them at home," said Kimberly Archibald Russell.

Archibald Russell has been teaching yoga since 2014.

She said yoga is just one workout that you can easily do at home.

She said there are lots of online resources to help you find the best fitness option for your needs.



"Just finding those beginner-level activities. You can go on YouTube and put beginner yoga in or any low-level first-time activity and find something that's ideal for you. And it's nice because you can decide how you feel that day and find something specific for that need that day."

Archibald Russell said free virtual fitness classes like ones on YouTube or offered at local gyms are a way to explore different kinds of workouts without committing to a membership.

She offers free virtual yoga classes at her studio.

She said clients attend in a way that feels comfortable for them.

"I do know that some people in my classes turn their cameras off. And that's fine with me. I just will be a lot more gentle since I can't see you and direct you and make alignment suggestions."

Archibald Russell also said accountability is important to stay on track of your home work out.

"If you have it use it. There's got to be someone and even if it's virtual you can do something with a friend. Those watch parties right? My daughter was just showing me the watch parties where you can look at the same thing and be basically there together. That's a wonderful option right now while we're not able to be inside together," she said.

So if you want to start working out at home but you don't have any equipment, Archibald Russell said don't let that stop you.

She said items you already have at home like shoeboxes, pillows, or even the sash to your robe can all be used as equipment during your workouts.

For more information about Archibald Russell's yoga studio, visit the My Village Yoga website.