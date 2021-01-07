Wednesday was another record deadly day in the pandemic, as 3,865 Americans died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The previous record — of 3,775 — was set just one day earlier. It’s the fourth time in nine days the U.S. has reached a new high in coronavirus deaths. Wednesday also marked the 11th time since Dec. 11 that the country surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day.

The nation’s death toll for the pandemic now stands at 361,297. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington currently projects that more than 567,000 Americans will succumb to the virus by April 1.

On Wednesday, 253,145 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the U.S. total to over 21.3 million.

The number of hospitalizations continues to climb every day, now up to 132,476, also a record, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The rate of vaccinations still lags far behind earlier government projections. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 17.3 million doses were distributed, but only 5.3 million people had been inoculated, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show.