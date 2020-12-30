The United States set another record for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with 3,725 people succumbing to the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The previous high was 3,682 on Dec. 16. The U.S. has now surpassed 3,000 daily deaths seven times since Dec. 9.

The number of new infections Wednesday was 201,555. And the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations climbed to a record 124,686, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Cases are on the rise in all 50 states compared to a week ago.

Despite that two vaccines are being distributed in the United States, public health officials fear that holiday gatherings will fuel further spread of the coronavirus in the coming weeks.

“As I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Sunday.

“We are really at a very critical point,” he added.

The United States has recorded more than 19.5 million cases so far during the pandemic and more than 338,000 related deaths.