As the first vaccine shots were being rolled out in the U.S. Monday, the nation’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 300,000, a stark reminder that, while the end might finally be in sight, the pandemic rages on for now.

What You Need To Know The U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 300,000 Monday



It happened on the same day that the first vaccine shots were being administered



The pace that the country reached its latest grim milestone has picked up, and none of the indicators suggest a slowdown any time soon

The pace that the country reached its latest grim milestone has picked up. It took about four months from the first confirmed U.S. death to hit 100,000, and then another four months to eclipse 200,000, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University. But it has taken fewer than three months for the number of deaths to climb from 200,000 to 300,000.

None of the indicators suggest a slowdown any time soon. On Friday, the U.S. set records for new cases (231,775) and deaths (3,300). The number of people in the U.S. hospitalized with the virus was also at an all-time high Sunday at 109,331, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Earlier this month, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine released new forecasts projecting 539,000 U.S. deaths by April 1, even with the rollout of vaccines.

The U.S. leads the world in both COVID-19 cases (Over 16.3 million) and related deaths. The country accounts for about 4.2% of the world’s population, but makes up 22.5% of all coronavirus cases and 18.5% of deaths.

To put it into perspective, the number of dead tallied by Johns Hopkins University rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. It is equivalent to repeating a tragedy on the scale of Hurricane Katrina every day for 5 1/2 months. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

California has recorded more cases than any other state with nearly 1.6 million, while New York has had the most deaths with more than 35,000, the bulk of those coming in the pandemic’s early weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use. The first shot was given Monday morning to a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City.

The vaccine, which requires two shots administered a few weeks apart, is being given to health care workers and nursing-home residents first. A second vaccine candidate, developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health, is a week behind Pfizer’s in the approval process, and Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca also have vaccines in late-stage trials.

Officials say it will likely be the middle of 2021 before the U.S. has distributed enough vaccine doses to cover all Americans who want it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.