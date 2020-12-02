NEW ORLEANS — A swingers’ convention in New Orleans last month is being blamed for at least 41 COVID-19 cases.

Bob Hannaford, the organizer of the "Naughty N'awlins" gathering, wrote about the outbreak in a blog post on his company’s website Friday.

The convention was held Nov. 11-15 at a hotel. NOLA.com reported that last year’s event drew about 2,000 people; this year’s had 300 guests, Hannaford said.

“If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again,” Hannaford wrote. “Even though most of the 41 positive cases have mostly been asymptomatic or very mild cases. The reason I wouldn’t is that I know of two people who had a tougher time and they were suffering. One of them, a good friend of mine, was hospitalized in serious condition.”

Hannaford said the event took many precautions, including social distancing, requiring masks at all events except when eating and drinking, and providing hand sanitizer.

“During check-in, we issued diaries to everyone so it would be easier to track who they interacted with,” Hannaford wrote. “We strongly urged everyone to keep a diary for everyone that they were in contact with for more than 10 minutes, especially without a mask."

"Over 50% of our attendees had the antibodies and many of the rest got tested right before the event," he added.

Hannaford said the event appeared to be a success until he began receiving text messages in the days that followed about more and more positive coronavirus cases. The convention’s organizer said nearly all of those who tested positive said they were “super diligent” on the first two days but admitted they let their guards down by the final day.

He conceded that the true number of infections linked to the event could be even higher than 41.

“You see, we have no idea how many people got tested after our event, nor if anyone tested positive and didn’t tell us,” Hannaford wrote. “There could also be people that are positive, but without symptoms, so they never got tested. We immediately reached out to everyone and urged them to get tested, whether they had symptoms or not. We also urged each person with a positive test to contact us so we could start contact tracing.”

A spokesman for the city told WDSU-TV that the event did not require a permit but that the city has discouraged large gatherings during the pandemic.