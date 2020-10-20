ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Monday to say it “strongly recommends” masks be worn by all passengers and employees on public transportation.

The recommendation applies to airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares as well as in transportation hubs such as airports and train and bus stations.

The public health agency says conveyance operators should refuse to board anyone not wearing a face covering and require everyone on board to wear masks for the duration of their travel unless they are eating or drinking; they are unconscious, incapacitated or unable to be awakened; their identity needs to be checked such as during airport screenings; they are children 2 years old or younger; or they have certain health reasons.

“Traveling on public transportation conveyances increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing persons in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” the CDC’s website says.

“Broad and routine utilization of masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” the agency adds.

Airlines, U.S. airports, Amtrak, most public transit systems and the ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have already required passengers and workers to wear masks. The CDC has recommended for the last six months that face coverings be worn in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but its guidance for travel is more strongly worded.

The new recommendation was issued following pressure from the airline industry, The Washington Post reported. Vice President Mike Pence also requested the change to CDC Director Robert Redfield, the agency said.

However, Pence and the White House reportedly blocked efforts by the CDC to mandate face covering on all forms of public and commercial travel. According to The New York Times, the agency had drafted such an order last month under its “quarantine powers” and had the support of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, but the White House and Pence declined to even discuss the proposal. Two federal health officials told the Times the White House believes any decision requiring masks should be left up to state and local governments.

The CDC’s update comes as the United States is experience its third wave of COVID-19 infections. As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. has recorded more than 8.2 million cases and 220,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.