People with blood type O might be less likely to become infected by COVID-19 or experience a severe case of it if they do catch the disease, according to two new studies published in the medical journal Blood Advances on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know A Danish study found that the percentage of people with blood type O who tested positive for COVID-19 was less than the percentage with that blood type in the general population



Canadian research found that people with blood types A and AB are more likely to need a mechanical ventilator, kidney dialysis or extended ICU stay than those with types O and B blood



Experts say more research is needed on the topic



One doctor says the findings do not supercede other risk factors related to COVID-19, such as age and comorbidities

In a Danish study, researchers compared health registry data from more than 473,000 people who were tested for the coronavirus to a control group of more than 2.2 million people from the general population. Of the 7,422 people who tested positive, 38.4% had type O blood, compared to less than the 41.7% from the control group. By contrast, there were 42.4% people with type A blood in the control group, and 44.4% of those who tested positive for the virus were in that blood group.

The study results suggest that people with blood types A, B and AB may be more likely to be infected than people with type O. The scientists did not find any significant difference in infection rates between individuals with A, B and AB blood types.

A separate study in Canada found that people with A and AB blood appeared more likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19 than those with O or B blood types.

Those researchers examined 95 critically ill COVID-19 patients in Vancouver and found that those with A and AB blood types were more likely to require a mechanical ventilator (84% compared to 61%), need dialysis for kidney failure (32% compared to 9%) or have a longer stay in an intensive care unit (median of 13 days compared to nine) than people with O or B blood types .

The findings suggest patients with A or AB blood types are at an increased risk of developing organ dysfunction or failure from the coronavirus.

But experts say more research is needed. The studies do not suggest that any one blood type is likely to prevent a coronavirus infection or put a certain group of people at far greater risk.

Dr. Mypinder Sekhon, an intensive care physician at Vancouver General Hospital and an author of the Canadian study, told CNN: "I don't think this supersedes other risk factors of severity like age and comorbities and so forth.

"If one is blood group A, you don't need to start panicking,” he added. “And if you're blood group O, you're not free to go to the pubs and bars."