The coronavirus pandemic is causing delays in cancer screenings and diagnoses, resulting in worse outcomes for patients, according to a report.

What You Need To Know The coronavirus pandemic is causing delays in cancer screenings and diagnoses, The Wall Street Journal



Months without detection could mean fewer treatment options and worse outcomes for cancer patients



The data underscore concerns that the pandemic is taking a greater toll on public health than just COVID-19 cases



One cancer care provider reported that about 18% of its newly diagnosed breast cancer patients had advanced stage of the disease, compared to about 12% in past years

The Wall Street Journal reported that hundreds of thousands of cancer screenings have been deferred this year due to fears about COVID-19 and the related shutdown of much of the U.S. health care system.

Oncologist say the emerging pattern is alarming. Months without detection could mean fewer treatment options for cancer patients.

“There’s really almost no way that doesn’t turn into increased mortality,” Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, told the Journals.

The data underscore concerns that the pandemic is taking a greater toll on public health than just COVID-19 cases.

The NCI projected earlier this year that missed screenings and other pandemic-related impacts on care could result in about 10,000 more deaths from breast and colon cancer alone over the next decade, an estimate that Sharpless said now seems low.

In the first eight months of 2020, UnitedHealth recorded nearly a million fewer mammograms, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings compared to the same period last year, the Journal reported. Data from the lab company Quest Diagnostics Inc. show that new diagnoses of cancer dropped sharply this spring — breast cancer was down 52% in March and early April compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

The delayed detections resulted in more patients having severe cases by the time they were diagnosed.

For example, 21st Century Oncology, a cancer-care provider, reported that about 18% of its newly diagnosed breast cancer patients had advanced stage of the disease — that number generally ranges from 11% to 12.5%.