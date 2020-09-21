ATLANTA — In updated guidance on its website, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that the coronavirus can be spread through tiny respiratory droplets called aerosols that can linger in the indoor air.

Previously, the CDC said that the virus was thought to be spread mainly through close contact — about 6 feet — with an infected person who propels droplets through the air by coughing, sneezing or talking.

The revision made Friday recognizes that 6 feet might not always be enough distance.

“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” the CDC’s website says. “In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.”

Medical experts have been arguing for months that the virus can be spread through aerosols, but the CDC and the World Health Organization had initially resisted that notion. In July, however, the WHO also acknowledged that the virus could linger in the air indoors and potentially infect people who were maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

Aerosols can be created simply from a person breathing.

The updated guidelines do not suggest any new measures for people to protect themselves against aerosols, but making Americans better aware of how the virus spreads could help them make better decisions that could protect themselves and their families. The agency maintains that close person-to-person contact is still mainly the way the virus is transmitted.

The CDC still recommends that people wash their hands often, stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who is sick or lives outside their households, wear masks in public, cover their coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Also Friday, the CDC dropped a controversial change to its testing guidelines.

Last month, the agency changed its website to say that people who had close contact with someone who had COVID-19 but who were showing no symptoms themselves “do not necessarily need a test.” After backlash from public health experts who believe extensive testing is necessary to track and control the transmission of the virus, and because the disease is often spread by asymptomatic people, the CDC has now essentially reverted to its previous recommendation.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes should get a test.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University as of Monday morning, the United States has had more than 6.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 199,000 deaths.