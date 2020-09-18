EUROPE — Coronavirus cases are spiking in several European countries, drawing a dire warning from officials at the World Health Organization.

What You Need To Know Several European countries are seeing sharp increases in the number of new coronavirus cases



In Spain and France, the spikes exceed what they experienced in the spring



One World Health Organization official called them "worrying trends"

“There are some worrying trends that we’re starting to see,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organization’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said during a Facebook Q&A on Wednesday. “What is really worrying I think for us is that we’re not only seeing an increase in the case numbers but we’re seeing an increase in the hospitalizations. We’re seeing increases in ICUs.”

Spain, the Czech Republic, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Demark are among the countries where cases have risen sharply in recent weeks. Ukraine, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are also seeing steady increases.

“We have a very serious situation unfolding before us,” Hanks Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said in a press briefing Thursday. “More than half of European countries have reported a greater-than-10% increase in cases in the past two weeks. Of those, seven countries have seen newly reported cases increase more than two-fold in the same period.”

In Spain and France, the number of new cases is exceeding their spring peaks. On Thursday, both countries had more than 10,000 new cases, based on a seven-day rolling average. In late March and early April, Spain saw a peak of about 8,000 new cases, while France’s previous high was around 4,500.

Epidemiologists are expecting to see a resurgence of new coronavirus cases this fall and winter, but the data out of Europe show the problem getting worse even before summer has officially ended. With flu season on the way, the rising number of hospitalization now could be an indication that hospitals will be stretched thin during the colder months.

Europe had brought its number of cases relatively under control over the summer with the help of strict lockdown measures — Spain and France, for example, were seeing fewer than 300 new cases per day.

“The September case numbers, however, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us," Kluge said. “Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region."

Young people are mostly driving the increase in new cases, which means the death toll is far less than what it was during the spring.

Some countries, including Spain, England and Germany, are now imposing restrictions aimed at flattening their curves. But, as The Wall Street Journal reported, countries, hoping to limit the damage to their economies, are now largely using more tailored, localized approaches than the broad lockdowns they ordered when the virus first hit.