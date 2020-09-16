Thousands of employees at the University of Rochester Medical Center were furloughed in May due to the pandemic.

Spectrum News learned Wednesday that more than 99.7 percent of employees are back on their regular work schedules.

3,474 employees had to go on furlough starting May 8, nearly 20 percent of the medical center's workforce.

This was back after elective procedures had been suspended for several weeks, putting a drain on hospital income.

On Wednesday, URMC says they've recalled all but 48 employees.