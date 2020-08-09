NATIONWIDE — The United States hit 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest number of cases in the world, according to a tally from John Hopkins University.

Of the 5,000,603 cases confirmed by the Johns Hopkins University study, there have been 162,441 deaths.

The United States accounts for approximately a quarter of the cases globally, and five states make up 40% of the country's cases: California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Georgia.

