NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a deal with the U.S. government to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal is worth over $1 billion, the company said in a statement.

The vaccine, which is being produced by J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, “will be provided at a global not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use,” according to the company.

We greatly appreciate the U.S. government's confidence in, and support for, our R&D platform and efforts and the scalability of our vaccine technology. We are scaling up production in the U.S. and worldwide to deliver a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for emergency use," Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the U.S. government awarded Janssen $456 million to develop their COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government also has the option to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine, known as Ad26.COV2.S, as per a subsequent agreement with J&J.

In a separate statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the government’s investment “represents the next step in supporting Janssen's vaccine candidate all the way through manufacturing, with the potential to bring hundreds of millions of safe and effective doses to the American people."

The vaccine will be available to the American people at no cost, provided the doses “are used in a COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” according to the HHS release. However, healthcare providers can “charge for the cost of administering the vaccine.”

Provided the vaccine is “safe and effective,” Johnson & Johnson said their goal is to distribute over 1 billion doses globally through 2021.