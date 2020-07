Financial losses for the Mohawk Valley Health System from the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted them to make plans to lay people off.

According to a message sent to workers on Monday, along with layoffs, they're planning more furloughs and changes in services.

The health systems also plans to close Faxton Urgent Care.

Telehealth services for urgent care will still be available through the end of August.

More details are expected in the coming weeks.