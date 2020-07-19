MARION COUNTY, Fla. - In Marion County, hundreds of doctors and nurses urge local lawmakers to approve an ordinance that will require people to wear face-coverings.

More than 500 healthcare professionals signed a letter urging Marion County and city of Ocala officials to enact a mask ordinance.

Local merchants and residents had mixed reaction to the idea of a mandate.

Sandi Barnett is a local Ocala merchant,

“If people are saying that that's the thing to do to keep everybody safe, and people aren't doing it, I guess that's the next step, is to mandate it," Barnett said. "How they're going to enforce it is another story.”

Craig Wagner is visiting Ocala with his wife.

“I will wear a mask inside a business, definitely, but I don't think the government needs to mandate that," Wagner said.

Ocala lawmakers have received the letter from healthcare professionals.

It's expected to be discussed at Tuesday's city meeting.​