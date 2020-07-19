ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - As public health officials and doctors work to get the spread of coronavirus under control, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that new shipments of the drug Remdesivir are coming into the state.





The department of Health and Human Services is expected to ship 30,000 vials of the drugs within 48 to 72 hours.

“That’s probably about five (thousand) to 6,000 additional patients and so we want to make sure that the physicians have what they need,” DeSantis said.



Governor DeSantis is also making a change at drive-thru testing sites throughout Florida by adding an additional lane to people who are exhibiting symptoms of Coronavirus. He believes the extra lane would speed up testing and results.



“That’s a really big deal. If you test on a Friday you can get the results before you go to work on a Monday,” he said.



The governor expanded testing throughout the state at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, Florida ranked among the highest COVID 19-infected states setting records for daily infection rates.



DeSantis pushed back Saturday, noting positivity rate fell to between 11 to 13% and that the infection numbers were taken out of context.



“A week ago, Florida has record-shattering cases. It was true. I think it was 15,000. But I don’t think the headline said that was out of 144,000 test results,” said DeSantis.



“Had some of the states that were having massive outbreaks tested at 144,000 at the height of theirs, they would have had 50, 60, 70,000. So I think that’s important to put that in context.”



DeSantis recommends the public follow the distancing guidelines and use face coverings in public settings but stopped short of issuing a statewide mandatory mask order.