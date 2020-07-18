Rochester hospitals will be receiving over $20 million in funding for being designated as 'hot spot' hospitals during the pandemic.

The funding will help Strong, Unity, Highland, and Rochester Regional hospitals recoup revenue losses they experienced during the pandemic.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says these hospitals lost millions of dollars in revenue because they were forced to spend more on supplies.

Unity Hospital will receive just over $10 million, while Strong Hospital will receive just over $5 million.

Rochester Regional Hospital will get just over $3 million, and Highland Hospital will get $6.5 million.