At St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, the financial strain caused by the coronavirus is leading to layoffs starting in July.

Without elective and outpatient services being available due to COVID-19, the hospital lost 18 million dollars in a month of April alone.

St. Joe's is a member of Trinity Health, which is adjusting staff levels at sites in 22 states. ​

“There are various forms of changes that colleagues will see so some may be extended furloughs or additional colleagues will be furloughed. Some may be permanent job loss. We’re also looking at extending part-time positions. So, a mix of different options," Meredith Price, the CFO of St. Joe's says. She also says the number of employees affected is still unclear.

She continued, “We’re still working on the overall plan. We haven’t yet solidified what the impact will be in total. As I mentioned, those plans are underway as we’re looking forward to the future and what’s best for the organization.”

St. Joe’s is a member of Trinity Health. Trinity says its health care sites in 22 states will be adjusting staffing levels. The reason is simple: these hospitals have been losing millions of dollars without outpatient and elective services.

“April was the worst. We were nearly at $18 million loss in the month alone. That has improved month over month, but not nearly where we were pre-COVID," Price says.

Although patients are returning for surgeries, there are still many unknowns, especially with a possible resurgence of the virus on the horizon.

“As volume is starting to recover we’re realizing we need to look towards the future and ensure that the organization will be in a state where we can function fiscally responsibly and be in a better position," Price says.

Employees at St. Joe’s have been notified that changes are coming, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

“It will be during the month of July. We’re trying to get on a better foot for fiscal 21. So our fiscal year begins July 1st, so really looking to be able to drive some financial improvements for the fiscal year," Price explains.

According to the statement on St. Joe’s website, the colleagues whose positions are eliminated will be eligible for outplacement services, a paid notice period, severance pay, health, and other benefits.