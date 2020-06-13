At the St. Joseph’s Primary Health Primary Care in Camillus, in-person appointment protocols have changed, and so has the number of patients coming back in.

“We’re already seeing a big uptick in in-person visits, so we’re expecting that to continue. We’re seeing a lot of patients more comfortable in coming back to visit us back here at the office," Ryan Planer, a physician at the office says.

Telehealth visits have skyrocketed nationally and locally since March. Virtual appointments have been and will continue to be an option over the upcoming months for patients, but networks like St. Joseph’s healthcare have pivoted back to encouraging in-person care.

“Our big thing now for patients as things start to open back up, the phases re-open and that we know what we’re dealing with and have been able to put the appropriate measures in place, we really are encouraging patients to come back to the office. We still want to see them in person. We’re safe, we’re ready to take care of them. We want them to feel comfortable too," Julianne Himes, the St. Joe's Chief Operating Officer says.

With months to prepare, offices like these have measures in place to keep people safe.

“When you first enter, you’re going to have your temperature taken, you’re going to be given a mask if you don’t have one and you’re going to be asked some questions. When you’re checking in at the reception desk, we have X’s on the floor to separate both our patients and staff at a safe distance," Himes says.

Outside of wearing masks, the appointments won’t look much different than what patients are used to.

“Not from my standpoint. Maybe a little more chitchat about CoronaVirus and social distancing and ‘Hey, can I see my grandkids?’ But no, not much different as from a medical standpoint," Planer says.

If you do opt for an in-person appointment, here are some tips.

“You used to always have the reminders to come 10-15 minutes before your appointment and that is really important now so that they can get their temperature screened and go through the process. Just making sure when they’re entering the building, leaving the building, and when they’re here they’re washing their hands," Himes says.

“Don’t be anxious, make sure you bring all your questions. If you have a favorite mask, try to bring that mask as well, otherwise, we’ll have one at the front door to provide you," Planer says.

Another reason St. Joseph’s is encouraging more face-to-face visits is because they have the ability to test more. If patients do get a COVID test or the antibody test at one of their offices, they can expect results back in three to five days.