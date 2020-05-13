LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — In the last month, two students from Lake County public schools attempted taking their own lives, and health professionals say the coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame.

Now, help is being made available to assist local students.

A scholarship fund has been set up to help educate school mental health liaisons. Officials say it's important to identify struggling students before it's too late.

Tahirah Patterson is one of the schools mental health liaisons.

“We have a lot of peer pressure, social media bullying, owning up to your parents expectations. Those normal developmental phases that they are going through are now exacerbated by this pandemic at this point,” Patterson said.

The AAS’s School Suicide Prevention Accreditation teaches the best evidence-based prevention practices with a focus on identifying and dealing with at risk youths.​