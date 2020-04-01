NATIONWIDE - The Trump administration is warning this month will be especially rough with the number of coronavirus cases.

Officials say social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease, but it's not enough to stop it in its tracks.

There is an ongoing debate about face masks and whether everyone should be wearing them.

Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic now require everyone to wear a mask in public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization does not agree with that, but the federal government is considering it.

"You can use something else over your face, it doesn't have to be a mask," Trump said. "But it's not a bad idea at least for a period of time. I mean eventually you're not going to want to do that, you're not going to have to do it. This is going to be gone."

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s executive director of health emergencies, said there is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit.

"In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite," Ryan said.

The World Health Organization recommends only people who are sick or taking care of someone who is sick should wear masks.

Companies in the United States and around the world are ramping up production of face masks to cover the current shortage.